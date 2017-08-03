Man wanted in connection with homicide at Madison barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed last Friday at the Rockingham County barbershop where he worked.

Police were called to the 400 block of Mayo Street at 6:17 p.m. in reference to the incident, Madison police said in a press release. Upon arrival, they found Michael Andre Webster with at least one stab wound to the upper torso.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Police say two suspects arrived in a vehicle and approached the victim. Police said an altercation happened and Webster was stabbed.

Investigators are now searching for 23-year-old Tahj Rasheed Parker in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (336) 548-6097 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.