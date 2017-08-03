× Man wanted in connection with homicide at Madison barbershop arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Madison barbershop Friday has been arrested in Burlington, according to Madison police.

Tahj Rasheed Parker, 23, was located in Burlington and taken into custody by Burlington police.

Parker is charged in the death of Michael Andre Webster.

Madison police were called to the 400 block of Mayo Street at 6:17 p.m. Friday in reference to the incident. Upon arrival, they found Webster with at least one stab wound to the upper torso.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Parker has been placed in the Alamance County jail under a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 7.