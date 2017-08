× Hazmat crews called to the scene after tractor-trailer goes down embankment in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Hazmat crews were called to the scene after a tractor-trailer went down an embankment Thursday night.

Crews were called at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near the U.S. 64 interchange, according to Davidson County Central Communications.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on a condition.