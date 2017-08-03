× ‘Harry Potter’ actor Robert Hardy dies at 91

LONDON — Robert Hardy, best known for his role as Cornelius Fudge in “Harry Potter,” has died at the age of 91, according to The Sun.

Hardy’s family released a statement on his passing:

“Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well as a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow. He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship The Mary Rose. “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.”

In his 70-year career, Hardy portrayed Prime Minister Winston Churchill and played Siegfried Farnon in the BBC series “All Creatures Great and Small.”

We're sad to hear Robert Hardy, best known for roles in the Harry Potter films & TV series All Creatures Great And Small, has died aged 91 pic.twitter.com/1WXkVcuExo — BFI (@BFI) August 3, 2017