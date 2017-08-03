Greensboro woman warns of debt collector scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Susan Sims was watching TV and having a cup of coffee when she got a strange phone call July 17.

“She says ‘I've got a judgment against you,’” Sims said. “‘I've got the paper work, you need to sign.’"

Someone claiming to be a debt collector with the company Alternative Dispute Resolution said her account was in collections for not making payments on a Check 'n Go loan she took out three years ago.

“They were in legal processing, filing suit against me for non-payment,” she said.

Sims was pressured to set up a payment plan.

“They were asking for $837.12,” Sims said.

She says the part that made her pay attention was that some of their information was true.

She does have a loan with Check ‘n Go and their balance was close to what she owes, $937.12.

“They had my name and address,” she said. “They had my address that I had in South Carolina.”

But Sims had already been making payments on the loan for a year.

And when she called Check ‘n Go directly, they confirmed that she hadn’t missed any payments.

“He said ‘This is a scam,’” Sims said.

Sims reported what happened to the Better Business Bureau of Central North Carolina.

They found out the company was fake with no website or real address.

FOX8 reached out to the company but the agent who answered hung up the phone.

The BBB says if you get one of these calls, take down as much information as you can, then do your research.

"Call your real creditor and find out ‘Is my account really in collections?’" said Lechelle Yates, director of communications and investigations for the BBB of Central North Carolina.

Although Sims didn't fall for the scam, she's still angry.

“This is crazy that people are doing this to other people,” Sims said.

And she hopes sharing her story will keep others from falling for it.

“Be cautious and aware,” Sims said.

Yates says you should get the name and phone number from anyone who calls claiming to be a debt collector and file a report with the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission.

The BBB has gotten more than 1,300 complaints about phony debt collectors across the US in the past six months, according to Yates. ​