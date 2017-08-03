Greensboro asks for input on Streetscape Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Summit Avenue’s Streetscape Project moves forward with a proposed plan for beautification and upgrades.

Thursday, the city of Greensboro’s transportation department held a public input meeting to discuss ideas on the plan meant to help unify the neighborhood for drivers and pedestrians.

Project Manager Carrie explained the purpose of the project.

“Part of the Streetscape Project is to unify the neighborhood as well as to consider all modes of traffic -- pedestrians, bicyclist as well as vehicular and transits,” Reeves said.

Residents who attended the first public input meeting chose a plan that would eliminate Summit Avenue’s center lane and add a landscaped median, along with bicycle lanes in each direction.

The storm drain and water structure improvements are meant to update the water flow to current standards from a six to eight inch waterline.

Citizens have until August 18th to submit their comments by email and can view the digital plans online through the website.

HDR Engineering in Charlotte is the consulting company helping to create the plans to action.

The estimated total cost of construction is $3,261,550, paid for in full by two different city bonds.