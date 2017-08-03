× Father who killed infant son and buried body in the woods pleads guilty

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland father pleaded guilty to punching his 2-month-old son to death, leaving the infant’s body in the back of the hearse he was driving and then burying the body in a shallow grave.

CBS News reported that 32-year-old Antoine Petty pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death, a crime that carries a sentence of 40 years in prison.

Authorities said Petty became upset after the child wouldn’t stop crying, so he punched the infant several times.

He then left the victim’s body in the hearse for 24 hours and drove to a wooded area and buried the body, according to prosecutors.

“His actions were so incredibly heinous that he deserves every day of that prison sentence,” Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, told the Washington Post.