Man posing as NC Uber driver attacks, tries to rape passenger

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are searching for a man who they say posed as an Uber driver, attacked a woman passenger and tried to rape her.

The assault happened on North Street on July 24, WLOS reports. Police say limited details about the attack are known.

Now, long-time Uber driver Cameron Gardin is giving tips on ways to stay safe while using ride sharing apps such as Lyft and Uber.

“I think the more that the two of you, the rider and the driver, get to look at one another, have that communication, have that time to really make that first impression, I think that’s important,” Gardin told the station.

He urges riders to check the large “U” sticker, which is supposed to be placed on each Uber vehicle. He also suggests riders check the make and model of the car to be sure it matches the information given on the application.