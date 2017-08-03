ESPNU to become ESPN8 ‘The Ocho’ on August 8

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, ESPNU will become ESPN8 “The Ocho” for one day only, the company said in a press release.

The move draws its inspiration from the 2004 Vince Vaughn movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” which featured the faux network “bringing you the finest in seldom seen sports.”

Tuesday’s lineup will feature unconventional sporting events ranging from disc golf to ultimate trampoline dodgeball and the Firefighters World Challenge.

Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be on hand calling the action.