Elderly Florida man banned from beaches after handing out cards ‘seeking his sugarbaby’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 73-year-old Florida man was banned from all Volusia County beaches for six months after he was caught handing out business cards that said, “Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby.”

Richard Basaraba was banned after the mother of a 16-year-old girl complained to officers that her daughter had received one of the cards, the News-Journal reports. Handing out business cards is a violation of a local ordinance that prohibits soliciting on the beach.

Basaraba allegedly gave the cards to the girl and her two 18-year-old friends. The teen told officers that Basaraba told her she “would be perfect” and should contact him when she turned 18.

The 73-year-old told police he was not trying to make the girls do anything inappropriate.

“I read in the paper about men who have sex with underage women and their life is gone,” he said. “I can show you my bank account. I don’t have any assets. I don’t have money, just enough to live. I don’t have money for a sugar baby.”

Basaraba was not arrested because police did not see him passing out the cards.