Dog saves 10-year-old girl by biting would-be kidnapper

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 10-year-old Virginia girl is safe thanks to the quick reaction of her four-legged best friend.

The girl was walking the dog in Woodbridge when a man approached her and grabbed her arm, the Prince William County Police Department said on Facebook. During the alleged attack, the dog bit the man, causing the would-be robber to release the girl and run away.

A K-9 searched the area but the suspect has not been located.

The girl was uninjured and the investigation is ongoing.