Dead baby seen inside purse after mother gives birth at park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police are investigating after a California woman carried her newborn’s fetus in her purse and “smiled” while showing it to two other people.

A 29-year-old woman believed to be homeless gave birth early Wednesday inside the women’s restroom at a local park, KBAK reports. Now, police are trying to find out if the baby was alive or dead when the birth took place.

After delivery, the woman put the fetus inside her purse and walked to an acquaintance’s house.

Theresa Murphy owns the home and says she knew the woman.

“She started confiding in my daughter, and the next thing we knew she asked my daughter if she wanted to see the baby,” Murphy said.

While showing the baby, Murphy says the mother was “laughing and smiling like it was just another day.”

Murphy’s sister eventually called 911 and the woman was taken to a local hospital.

The coroner’s office will examine the fetus to determine a cause of death.

As of now, it’s unknown if the woman will face any charges.