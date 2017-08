× Crash closes southbound US 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash closed southbound U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the Germanton Road exit.

Police have set up a detour around the road closure, but say there will be delays.

As of now, the road isn’t expected to be back open until around 1:30 p.m.

Additional details are unknown.