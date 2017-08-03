× Coast Guard looking for missing sailor last seen off NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a 73-year-old French sailor who issued a mayday call after leaving North Carolina for New York.

The Coast Guard received the mayday call from Joseph Calland around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, The News & Observer reports. The boat was heading from Beaufort, North Carolina, to New York City.

Coast Guard and Navy crews searched from the distress call origination point to New York through Monday afternoon and haven’t found anything.

So far, the search has covered 2,063 square miles.