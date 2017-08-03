× 67-year-old South Carolina man accused of luring 4 children into his home, sexually assaulting them

SENECA, S.C. – A 67-year-old man is accused of luring four children into his South Carolina home and sexually assaulting them.

WHNS reported that Calvin Carroll Cochran coerced the victims into his house under the threat of violence.

The victims were playing outside and ranged in age from 7 to 9 years old.

The suspect is also accused of threatening to call the police on the victims if they didn’t come into his house.

Cochran is accused of sexually assaulting of inappropriately touching them and exposing them to a pornographic movie.

Cochran face four counts each of kidnapping, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a minor under the age of 12. He was jailed under a $240,000 bond.