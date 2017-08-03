× 1 arrested, 1 sought after shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested one person and are trying to identify a second after a shooting Monday evening, according to a news release.

Jasper David Thaxton III, 33, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

At 7:56 p.m. Monday, officers came to the 1300 block of Beaumont Avenue on a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that two men started shooting at each other.

There were several people outside at the time of this incident, including children, the release said.

Both individuals involved in the disturbance fled the scene prior to police arrival. There were no injuries or damage to any property.

As a result of the investigation, Thaxton was arrested and charged. Burlington police are still trying to identify the other man involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.