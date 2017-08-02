UNCG, GTCC, ACC announce new partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Educators and staff from three Piedmont institutions are celebrating a new partnership.

"This is one of the most incredible innovations that I know of to increase access for students," Alamance Community College President Dr. Algie Gatewood said.

Alamance Community College, Guilford Technical Community College and UNC Greensboro are coming together so students can finish their education at UNCG. "Spartan Passage," the ACC/UNCG partnership, allows full-time Alamance Community College students to continue an accelerated master's program at UNCG.

"So they will actually knock off a year of graduate school," UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam said. "They are going to reduce their cost significantly."

"G-squared," the GTCC/UNCG agreement, will give full-time accounting, business studies, biology, drama and psychology students at Guilford Tech the opportunity to earn degrees from UNCG in a timely fashion.

"Research shows that the quicker you have your major decided, the more likely you are to graduate," Gilliam said.

Students that participate in either "G-squared" or "Spartan Passage" will be co-enrolled at UNC Greensboro. That means students from ACC and GTCC will have access to UNCG's library and services. Plus the application fee to UNCG will be waived. College presidents hope the new program will create graduates that will choose to work and live in the area.

"This will be a pathway for us to have more of our young professionals to stay here and work here and play here in Guilford County," GTCC President Dr. Randy Parker said.

The Alamance Community College partnership is currently underway. Guilford Technical Community College plans to join the partnership in the fall of 2018.