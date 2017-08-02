Special clinics to vaccinate children before school in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Health Department is reminding parents to beat the rush and make appointment for their children's back-to-school vaccinations.

Registered Nurse Beth Cameron said the vaccination requirements target kindergarteners and seventh-graders but physical exams should be made for new students to Guilford County Schools.

As listed on the Guilford County Schools website:

“Kindergartners are required to get a Polio booster vaccine and have two doses of the Varicella (chicken pox) vaccine in addition to immunizations already required. Seventh-grade students will need to get a Tdap vaccine as well as the Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV).”

“The more children that have their vaccines the less likely there is to be any kind of outbreak,” Cameron said. “It is important to meet that deadline so your children do not get suspended from school.”

Last year, the health department administered 10,065 vaccines.

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both the High Point and Greensboro locations will hold a special clinic to administer what’s needed.

A second special clininc is scheduled for Aug. 19 and the same times.

Parents must call (336) 641-3245 to make an appointment and ask about possible fees. Immunization records must also be brought for the clinic. ​