Preparing for Back to School: Immunizations and Physicals

The first day back to school is just around the corner, and the time to schedule yearly physical exams and immunizations has arrived. The yearly exam for children beginning kindergarten serves as a more formal screen, as their physician administers developmental checks to ensure the child is ready to begin school on a physical, emotional and academic level. Yearly exams are also important for older children to clear them for sports participation, as well as check for any developing health conditions, such as changes in hearing or vision.

Upcoming kindergartners must also get their state required immunizations before starting school, including their measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, Hib, varicella, hepatitis B, polio and DTaP (diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccine) shots. Each school may require their own set of forms, and it’s a good idea to check what forms you need before you visit your physician. Check with your school to see what their current form looks like.

Yearly physical exams and vaccinations not only protect the health of your child, but also the health of others around them. Be sure to schedule an appointment with your child’s physician to help ensure a safe, enjoyable and educational school year for your children. Fortunately, Cone Health has an exceptional network of pediatricians, family medicine specialists and other related healthcare professionals dedicated to making sure children in the community are healthy and ready to start school.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Kaye Gable is the program director for Cone Health’s Pediatric Teaching Service and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. Dr. Gable is a 1983 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in pediatrics at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in 1986. Dr. Gable also serves as a clinical professor of Pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.