GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Daniel Whittaker is not only a fantastic nature photographer but he is also a professional storm chaser.

He and his storm chasing partner Nick Roberson team up to track down interesting weather events and try to get into places where the storms can be documented with still images and videos.

Pictures and videos of storms that the two have collaborated on have been used by major networks and publications from all over the world.