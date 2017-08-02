× Person injured in shooting, car theft in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting and vehicle theft in Greensboro Wednesday evening, according to Greensboro police officers on the scene.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Bessemer Avenue and Waugh Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said the victim’s car was stolen but the car was located a short distance away.

No suspect information has been released.