Newborn calf looks like KISS singer Gene Simmons

KERRVILLE, Texas — A calf born in Texas on Friday looks an awful lot like rock icon and KISS frontman Gene Simmons — beginning with the distinct facial markings and ending with the long tongue.

The calf, named Genie, was born at a ranch in Kerrville, according to The Huffington Post.

On Saturday, a photo of Genie was posted by Hill Country Visitor on Facebook.

Thankfully for little Genie, Drew Taylor of Hill Country Visitor plans to make the calf the next mascot for Cowboy Steak House.

On Twitter Sunday night, Simmons himself chimed in on the comparison, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017