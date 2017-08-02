NC boy fist bumps passengers on his plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY -- This 2-year-old knows how to take the stress out of air travel.

When Guy Jakubowicz was boarding his flight on July 21 at Kansas City International Airport, he fist bumped every passenger as he made his way down the aisle and waved at the ones he couldn't watch.

Guy's mom, Alya Jakubowicz, said on Instagram that her son is "on the campaign trail" to become the next Southwest Airlines Ambassador and he's "making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!"

Alya and Guy were boarding a flight back home to Raleigh after visiting Alya's mother in Overland Park in Kansas when she snapped the video, ABC News reports.

You can see the original Instagram post here:

My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time! 👊🏼#fistbump #southwest #airport #airplane #raleighbound #southwestair @southwestair A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT