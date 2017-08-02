NASA satellite images show massive Outer Banks power outage

OCRACOKE, N.C. — NASA recently released images that show before and after the massive power outage in the Outer Banks.

Images from NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP satellite shows Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands on July 27 and July 30.

Residents have been in the dark since Thursday night when a crew working for PCL Construction accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line at Bonner Bridge. The mishap cut off power from that point south to Ocracoke, the southern end of the Outer Banks.

Since then, thousands of visitors have been ordered to evacuate.

Utility officials believe the repairs could take between one and two weeks.