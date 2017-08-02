× Mother, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old SC boy shot to death

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 2-year-old South Carolina boy is dead because he was “a victim of extreme negligence.”

Jacarion “Cari” Gladden was shot and killed Monday night in his home in Lancaster, WSOC reports. His mother and her boyfriend drove him to the hospital, where he died.

Both face felony charges in his death.

The child’s mother, Toni Gladden, 26, and her boyfriend, Shazeem Hayes, 18, were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Gladden was also charged with misprision of a felony.

Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant didn’t mince words while talking to reporters late Tuesday.

“After a full night of lies and avoidance, we have uncovered the truth and those responsible are in custody,” said Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant.

The toddler was shot once in the chest inside his home.

Police have not said who fired the gun or who owned it and have not given details about what happened in the house.