Man shot, killed after holding 2 family members hostage in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly took two family members hostage during an hours-long standoff in Mount Airy, according to a press release.

Surry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of Edward’s Drive early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Mikle Eugene Dixon had taken two family members hostage and barricaded himself inside the home.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team attempted to negotiate with Dixon for the release of the hostages and his surrender, the release says.

Eventually, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Response Team.

At about 3 p.m., a member of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was trying to negotiate with Dixon and noticed he was holding one of the hostages at knifepoint.

Given the circumstances, SBI agents made entry and Dixon was shot.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene and the hostages were rescued.