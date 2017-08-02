Man beaten after asking group to stop smoking marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Video could be considered disturbing to some

DALLAS -- A Texas man was attacked late Sunday night after he spoke against a group of people who were allegedly smoking pot on a train.

Kennan Jones was riding a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train when he told them to stop smoking, KTVT reports. Cell phone video shows the group hit, kick and punch Jones as he attempts to get away. At the end of the video, someone hits him in the head with a skateboard, causing him to begin blacking out.

While he’s upset with the group of people who allegedly beat him, Jones says he’s also irritated with the driver of the train because he says he did nothing.

But in the end, Jones says he is just thankful to be alive.

"I’m just very happy to be here," he said. "Happy to hug my kids.”