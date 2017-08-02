× Man arrested in Greensboro linked to multiple commercial robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrest of a local man wanted for violating his probation solved five recent commercial robberies and yesterday’s bank robbery, Greensboro police said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives from the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were looking for George Oliver Self Koritz based on evidence that he was in possession of a firearm. Detectives from VCAT passed this information to detectives from GPD’s Street Crimes Unit, who located Koritz, 23, in a vehicle at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on West Gate City Boulevard.

Koritz was arrested without incident and was sitting on a handgun when police conducted the traffic stop, the release said.

Evidence found in the vehicle, along with information obtained during his interview, linked Koritz to the armed robberies of: the Sheetz at 3941 W. Market St. on July 24 and 29; the Circle K at 3302 S. Holden Road on July 28; the Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way on July 28; the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St. on July 30; and the State Employees Credit Union at 100 East Elmsley Drive on Aug. 1.

In addition to multiple robbery with a dangerous weapon charges, Koritz is also charged with possession of firearm by felon and a felony probation violation. He was placed in the Guilford County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police are still looking for Koritz’s accomplice in the robberies of the Sheetz on July 24 and the Waffle House and the Circle K on July 28.