Lexington prepares for new jobs, new growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The second and third floors of most of the buildings on Main Street don’t look like much now but in another year or two, things will look a lot different.

“There could be apartments and condominiums,” said Tammy Absher, director of business and community development.

Converting the top floors of some of the buildings in Uptown into apartments or condos is part of the city’s plan to create more housing for the new people expected to move to the city within the next few years.

“This will provide a great new choice for people living and coming to the city,” Absher said.

After the announcement in July of EGGER Wood Products coming to Davidson County, creating about 770 jobs, Lexington city leaders are bracing themselves for more people and development.

“We can’t drop the ball,” City Manager Alan Carson said.

Carson says besides trying to create more housing, they’ve also hired more building and fire inspectors for any new development.

The city is also adding about 20 new crosswalks at intersections in the Uptown area.

Carson says the new jobs come at a time when there’s a lot already going on in the city.

Work was finished on the city’s new amphitheater this spring and a new Chick-fil-A is expected to open by the end of the year.

“This is just the beginning,” Carson said.