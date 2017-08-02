Krispy Kreme to serve Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Peanut butter lovers rejoice!

Winston-Salem-based Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey’s to offer a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.

According to Krispy Kreme, “The Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.”

The doughnut, which dropped in Australia last August, is set to hit participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States on Friday, Food & Wine reports. They are only available for a limited time.

Find the nearest Krispy Kreme location here.

