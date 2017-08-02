High Point elementary students get high-tech with interactive projectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- There are two voices teaching in this Oak View Elementary summer school class.

One is first-grade teacher Tyeshia Deas. The other is from an interactive projector.

Thanks to the High Point Community Foundation, Oak View Elementary School now has one in every classroom.

On the last day of summer school, these rising second graders are having some fun.

The interactive projectors open up a new world for these kids -- without ever having to leave the classroom.

In here, they can stream videos, play games and even go on virtual field trips.

But as a Title One school, many students don't have access to the internet or computers outside the classroom. So, these projectors expose them to brand new technology.

They also help teachers build more creative lesson plans and target all kinds of learners in the classroom.