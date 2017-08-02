× Greensboro man accused of killing 2 found dead at SC motel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man suspected of killing two men was found dead at a motel in South Carolina, according to a press release.

Trevorn Daqwain Pinckney, 23, was found dead of an apparent suicide at the hotel in Columbia on Aug. 1. He was facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Tony Steven Martin Jr. and 26-year-old Latony McCants, both of Greensboro. Pinckney is also accused of shooting 25-year-old Quintis Jamar Mickel, also of Greensboro, who remains in critical condition.

Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday at 2312 Juliet Place. Investigators believe the three victims were involved in an altercation with Pinckney.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot Martin and McCants, who were both found dead by arriving officers.

Mickel was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.