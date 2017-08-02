× Grandmother charged after dogs maul 1-year-old boy to death

HARTWELL, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother is facing murder charges after her one-year-old grandson was mauled to death by her two dogs.

Sandra Adams was babysitting her grandson on Tuesday when the attack happened, Fox 5 reports. She was walking inside her home when the dogs ran out the back door, knocked Adams to the ground and attacked the little boy.

Adams was eventually able to get the dogs away, drive to pick up the child’s mother and take him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Adams is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter.