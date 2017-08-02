Citizens hit the streets in response to High Point shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A string of shootings in High Point have residents hitting the streets, fighting to take back their city.

The shooting death Wednesday morning of Raekwon Smith marked the third shooting in High Point in two weeks and the second shooting homicide.

"This is very dire," said Jerry Malloy, the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Ministries. "We’re going to do whatever it takes to get them to understand that drugs and violence is not the answer."

Malloy and a group of concerned citizens took off down Green Street Wednesday with strong hearts and voices, handing out fliers and telling their neighbors to know how much they're loved. Malloy explained to each person that he is there if they ever need anything, and that in his eyes, stopping the violence is up to the community.

"The police have been doing their job and now it's time for us to do ours," Malloy said.

The group walked past the home where Smith was shot and met with his friends and family down the road at a gathering in his memory.

Malloy said while he's happy to be doing this today, it's all about consistency.

"Our kids are dying in the streets daily," Malloy said. "It’s one home, one block, one community at a time and that’s going to take a while."