20-year-old man fatally shot while on front porch in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while on his front porch in High Point early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:10 a.m., police went to a home in the 1200 block of Filbert Place in reference to shots fired. Arriving officers found Raekwon Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid to Smith until EMS arrived and took him to Moses Cone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Smith was sitting on the porch when a black sedan stopped near the home and opened fire at him. After the shooting, the car drove toward Woodbury Street.

Officers are speaking with witnesses to develop and follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

High Point Police say a man was sitting on this porch in 1200 block of Filbert Place when he was shot and killed overnight pic.twitter.com/OqHHQ4zXgc — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 2, 2017