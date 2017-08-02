163 charges filed in large-scale operation targeting heroin traffickers in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Police say a total of 163 charges were filed as the result of a large-scale operation targeting heroin traffickers in Forsyth County last week.

Winston-Salem police released the statistics to FOX8 on Wednesday, saying 38 people were arrested and charged. The charges include 75 felonies and 88 misdemeanors.

Officers conducted parking lot stings where dealers are known to conduct their business, as well as takedowns of dealers which had been selling to undercover officers and a total of 10 search warrants at residences throughout the city. The charges range from trafficking heroin to minor possession charges.

In total, a number of controlled substances seized by law enforcement was valued at $41,455. Heroin made up the majority of that total, with 61.2 grams being seized, at a value of $15,308 dollars. 447 opiate pain pills were also seized, at a value of $13,410. Crack and powder cocaine were also seized.

Cash and property were seized as well, with a total value of $24,025. This includes stolen property recovered at a value of $8,705, as well as three firearms valued at $750, and a 2002 Chevy truck valued at $5,000. Officers say much of the stolen property was recovered because it is common for dealers to trade property for drugs.

The grand total of all property seized is about $65,480.

The operation took place on July 25 to July 27 in response to 11 overdoses in a five-hour time period in late June. Agencies involved included Winston-Salem police, Kernersville police, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, ATF and Homeland Security.