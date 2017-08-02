1 suspected dead after Minneapolis school building collapses, 3 more unaccounted for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three people were unaccounted for Wednesday after an apparent natural gas explosion shook Minnehaha Academy and collapsed part of a building, officials in Minneapolis said.

Fire crews were searching for possible victims in the debris, officials said. Police said five people were taken to hospitals and one was evaluated and released.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one person was killed. But it later tweeted the death was not confirmed.

The academy said there was a gas leak and explosion at its multi-story Upper School, which houses grades 9-12.

Video broadcast by CNN affiliate WCCO showed smoke and flames rising from the debris.

John Barron, who lives across the street from the academy, told WCCO that the blast shook his windows and started his dogs.

"I saw that where the building used to be one continuous building, (it) now had a gap," he said. "I could see sunlight all the way through to the other side."

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire - 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Fatality not confirmed. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Explosion at Minnehaha Academy's Upper Campus. It's a scary sight! We're being told 3 people are still trapped in the building. Please pray! pic.twitter.com/UwtRGkjOl6 — Spencer Peterson (@pastorspencer) August 2, 2017

Family members arriving at Minnehaha Academy encouraged to go to the pkwy at 32nd to Metro Transit buses for information. @MinneapolisFire — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 2, 2017