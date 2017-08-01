× Woman charged in North Myrtle Beach golf cart crash that killed Greensboro woman

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Myrtle Beach woman faces a homicide charge after her car hit the golf cart a Greensboro woman was riding in and killed her.

Around 6 p.m. on July 26, 65-year-old Kathern Snipes was riding in the golf cart when Diane Lynn Hunter tried to pass another vehicle and hit the cart, WBTW reports.

“As Ms. Hunter was passing the van on the left, she ran off the left side of the road. Ms. Hunter struck three mailboxes, three trash cans, and two recycle bins,” the police report read. “Ms. Hunter drug one trash can under the vehicle and returned to the roadway. Police say after passing the van, she struck the rear of the golf cart and moved the golf cart around 60 feet down the road from the point of impact.”

Snipes was ejected from the cart and died at the scene. Another man inside the golf cart was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

North Myrtle Beach officials initially said the driver of the car swerved to avoid hitting an animal but witnesses told public safety personnel otherwise, according to WMBF.

A police report revealed that Hunter did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.