In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Wells Fargo's battle with another lawsuit, gas price hikes and more.
Wells Fargo hit with another lawsuit
-
Feds order Wells Fargo to rehire whistleblower who reported fraud
-
Uber facing new lawsuit, UPS employees ponder strike and Bed, Bath & Beyond scam
-
Wall Street prepares for Comey’s testimony, Chipotle overtime lawsuit and more
-
Target security breach settlement, Fiat Chrysler fake emissions tests and more
-
World’s biggest cyber attack, Wells Fargo’s fake account scandal and more
-
-
Payless to close store in Greensboro
-
Baton Rouge officer sues Black Lives Matter over 2016 ambush of cops
-
MLB commissioner on expansion: ‘Charlotte is a possibility’
-
United Airlines passenger pulled off flight files lawsuit
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?
-
-
Parents have three sets of twins – who all share the same birthday
-
Twitter sues Trump administration to protect anonymous anti-Trump account
-
A teen took his life; now his family is suing his school and the police