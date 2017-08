Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Night Out -- yes, it's tonight. But find out why it's taking on a whole new meaning this year in Kernersville.

Power outage "plan B" -- they can't vacation on the Outer Banks due to no electricity, so where are they going instead. You may be surprised.

And pop-up stores -- why one of the nation's major big-box retailers trying out this two-day-only concept right here in North Carolina -- not too far from here.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.