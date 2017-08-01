Teen hides, scares would-be robber out of home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- Thanks to a teen's quick thinking, she was able to scare away a would-be robber who kicked in the front door of her home.

The 16-year-old girl was home alone when the suspect began knocking excessively on the door, WLS reports. Scared, the teen hid in a room upstairs and called her mother, who turned on the home's security system and began driving home.

"The only door that was locked and shut was the one my teenager was hiding behind because she has heard him kick the front door open. So he kicked her door open. She screams bloody murder at the top of her lungs," said mother Bonnie Bridges.

Bridges said the scream scared the man and he ran down the stairs and out of the house.

Police are currently looking for the suspect.