Suspect sought after robbery at Reidsville State Employees' Credit Union

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at the State Employees’ Credit Union, according to a news release.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Reidsville police came to the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1601 Freeway Drive on a report of a robbery.

A man entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen during the incident.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted Reidsville police in K-9 tracking and several items of evidence were located, the release said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.