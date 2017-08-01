Pleasant Garden community upset over plans for rock quarry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- The Pleasant Garden community is a quiet area, however for a lot of people that live there they worry that their quiet space could soon be disturbed.

“I lived a lifestyle out here that's comfortable, pleasant and this is going to totally interrupt it,” said Gerald Hall, long-time resident. “I don't care for it. I don't think the community cares for it.”

The construction materials company Lehigh Hanson wants to open a rock quarry operation in the area by McClellan Road in Pleasant Garden.

“This is a 352-acre project that was already zoned heavy industry 17 years ago for clay mining, but what Lehigh Hanson wants to do is convert clay mining into granite mining,” said Tom Terrell, attorney for Lehigh Hanson.

The company is hoping the Guilford County Planning Board gives them a special use permit in order to do it.

“Will it damage our foundation? Will it damage our wells? Will it damage our houses? Who's responsible for all of this?” Hall said.​

For the past month, people living in the area, including Hall, have put up signs and come together through meetings to put a stop to the plans.

The community met Tuesday night for a second time to go over there concerns.

Lehigh Hanson says work will be at least 1,500 feet away from the nearest home and that $30 million project could bring jobs there.

“The neighbors were the first people that we informed. We spoke with the neighbors before we spoke to the media and before we spoke to the county. We've attempted to maintain and ongoing conversation,” Terrell said.

“You came into our place. It is like bringing the fight to us. We will fight the fight,” Hall said.

The community will meet again Thursday at the Pleasant Garden Town Council meeting.

This will be brought up in front of the planning board to go over Sept. 13.