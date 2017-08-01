× NC company recalling almost 5,000 pounds of ground beef due to ‘foreign matter contamination’

LENOIR, N.C. — A North Carolina company is recalling almost 5,000 pounds of ground beef because of possible “foreign matter contamination,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA announced Tuesday that JBS USA, Inc., based in Lenoir, is recalling approximately 4,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The ground chuck beef items were produced on July 15, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution.

The problem was discovered on Saturday, when the JBS was made aware of foreign materials, specifically shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging, in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Cheri Schneider, JBS director of external communications, at (970) 506-7717.