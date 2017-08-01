× NC bar owner jailed in Honduras on suspicion of trafficking cocaine

RALEIGH, N.C. — The owner of a popular North Carolina bar has been jailed in Hondorus after officials found what they believed to be drugs in a “can safe.”

Amanda LaRoque went to the Honduras islands of Roatan and Utila with a friend to tour properties with a real estate investor, WTVD reports. LaRoque, co-owner of The Goat in Raleigh, bought a “can safe” before leaving the country.

The item is an Arizona Ice Tea can that has a lid that screws off so cash and valuables can be placed inside.

“When she was leaving, they (TSA agents) stopped her and wanted to look at the can, so she showed it to them,” husband Brandon LaRoque said.

The agents cut the can open and white cocaine-like particles in the safe’s lining fell out and she was arrested on suspicion of trafficking cocaine.

Now, Amanda will be held for at least 10 days because Honduras authorities didn’t have field testing kits for the cocaine.