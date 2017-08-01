× NC Army veteran wins $1 million lottery prize

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Retirement looks to be that much sweeter for an Army veteran in North Carolina who recently scored a $1 million lottery win, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Allen Holderby, who served in the Army for 13 years, recently bought a $2,500 Frenzy scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Charlotte.

“I started shaking. My wife didn’t believe me either. When I called to tell her, she called me a liar,” Holderby said.

Holderby claimed the prize on Thursday and decided to take a $600,000 lump sum. The veteran could have taken 20 payments of $50,000 a year.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $417,009.

Holderby is the first player to win a top prize since $2,500 Frenzy launched this month. Three top prizes remain.