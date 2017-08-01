National Night Out turns personal for Burlington mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Odds are, if you live in the Triad, you witnessed or were near a National Night Out event Tuesday night.

The annual event is a chance for law enforcement to get out into the community and for those communities to connect with one another.

Ramona Allen knows the importance of it all too well.

"I saw a YouTube video of a gang initiation and happened to look at [it] and it was my son," Allen recalled.

Her youngest of nine children, 14-year-old Aaron, was already in the life and she had no idea. Three months later, she received the call that Aaron was found dead.

"I used to ask God why me, and he always answered back, why not?" Allen said. "It gave us a heart to want to make a difference and to stop any other parent from having to go through the trauma we went through."

Allen and her husband are on a mission now, sharing Aaron's story to inspire others not to go down the same path.

"It's a mother feeling, and also one of regaining what we lost," she said. "We can't bring him back, but we can try to prohibit this from happening to any other 14-year-old."

Along with participating in events like National Night Out, Allen is an active member of Burlington's Community Task Force. The group visits the homes of those wanted for crimes, those who've already committed them, along with their families, to try to guide them on the right path.

"I know it's made a difference," Allen said.