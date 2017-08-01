Multiple arrested after ‘Heroin Here’ sign alerts cops

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A Washington man who wanted people out of a drug house in his neighborhood posted a sign that reads “Heroin Here” on the home’s roof in an effort to alert law enforcement.

The man, who was the son of the homeowner, placed the sign on the roof.

“(The son) ends up posting the sign when he wants people out of there,” Lake Stevens Police Commander Jeff Beazizo told The News Tribune.

On Monday, the Lake Stevens Police Department posted about the sign with a caption that read, “They posted the sign and we responded like this!”

Police were able to make multiple arrests and worked with the public works department to board up the condemned home.