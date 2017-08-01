× Man wanted for driving into elderly woman’s home in Thomasville arrested

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted for driving into an elderly woman’s house in Thomasville was arrested on Monday, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

Adrian Sanchez Jackson, 28, of Thomasville, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, four counts of failure to yield at a stop sign, speeding and driving with a revoked license.

Jackson was allegedly the driver of the 2015 Nissan that eluded police and subsequently crashed into the residence of 207 Tremont St. where the resident, 94-year-old Clarice Welborn, was sleeping on July 14.

Welborn was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was released a few days later, the Dispatch reports.

Jackson was also taken to Baptist, where he was treated and released. Thomasville police had been looking for him since his release from the hospital.