High Point Community Against Violence competing for grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Community Against Violence is competing for a $1,000 Truliant mini-grant. Community Against Violence says the money will help them continue their mission.

"It's just a fact people can change and people do change and that's what's this is all about,'" High Point Community Against Violence Executive Director Jim Summey said.

High Point Community Against Violence provides counseling and job training skills to violent offenders identified by the High Point police, giving those folks a chance to turn their lives around.

"Combining the coaching and the soft skills and the hard skills together," Summey said. "We try to round the guys out a little bit so they can feel like there is a hope and future for them."

Wayne Anderson is a High Point Community Against Violence volunteer. Through his car building classes, he says he can see how people change.

"I think that's one thing," Anderson said. "Working with these guys brings back a sense of -- people care about you."

But counseling and job training takes money.

"The supplies we need around here," Summey said. "The lumber and nails and screws and repairs to equipment, we have to handle that.”

High Point Community Against Violence hopes they will win a $1,000 Truilant mini-grant so they can continue their mission: reducing crime by giving people a skill and hope.

"This will help with training materials," Anderson said. "So it's very important for the community."

The High Point Community Against Violence participants have a success rate of 87 percent.

To vote for a Piedmont nonprofit, checkout the Truliant Federal Credit Union website.

Voting ends Aug. 15.